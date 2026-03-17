Dog Killed, Firefighter Injured in Franklin House Fire

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WOWO) — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Franklin that left a firefighter injured and a family dog dead.

Emergency crews responded Monday to a home where fire officials say flames caused the interior ceiling to collapse while firefighters were working inside.

The homeowners were able to escape the house safely, according to WRTV.

During the response, one firefighter was injured. Officials have not released details about the extent of the injuries.

Fire crews later confirmed the family’s dog died in the blaze.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.