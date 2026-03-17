Two Injured in Early Morning Shooting at Indianapolis Apartment Complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO)— Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 1:15 a.m. to the 4500 block of Flats Way after reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they located an adult man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say a second person later arrived at another hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police believe the injuries are connected to the same incident and say the second victim is in stable condition, according to WISH-TV.

Authorities have not released information about possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has doorbell or surveillance video from the area to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers as the investigation continues.