July 22, 2025
Indiana News

Wabash Man Arrested Following Child Solicitation

by David Scheie0

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – 24-year-old Ethan Cornett has been arrested for child solicitation following a months-long investigation.

ISP officials say Cornett faces a felony child solicitation charge as well as misdemeanor inappropriate communication with a child.

Officials urge anyone with information on internet crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement agency or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Related posts

Bush’s passing a good reminder for end of life planning

Jay Prince

Red Cross in “emergency need” for blood donors

Darrin Wright

Early voting turnout up in Indiana

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.