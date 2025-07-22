Wabash Man Arrested Following Child Solicitation

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – 24-year-old Ethan Cornett has been arrested for child solicitation following a months-long investigation.

ISP officials say Cornett faces a felony child solicitation charge as well as misdemeanor inappropriate communication with a child.

Officials urge anyone with information on internet crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement agency or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/.

This is an ongoing investigation.