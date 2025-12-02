DORA Irvington Approved

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis City-County Council unanimously approved a significant measure, establishing a citywide framework for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs) and officially creating the city’s first such district in the historic Irvington neighborhood.

The passage of Proposal 351, 2025, introduced Chapter 820 to the Revised Code, creating the necessary structure to establish up to seven DORAs across Marion County. This new ordinance sets clear standards for state and local compliance, public safety, vendor permitting, and sanitation.

All future DORA proposals must now be introduced by the relevant district councilor. Immediately following the adoption of the framework, the Council approved Proposal 352, 2025, which formally established the Irvington DORA, pending final state approval.

“With tonight’s vote, the City of Indianapolis is one step closer to establishing the first DORA in District 14’s Irvington neighborhood,” said City-County Councilor Andy Nielsen. “These proposals streamline the regulatory process and level the playing field for our small businesses, ensuring events like the Irvington Halloween Festival, First Fridays, and Irvington Pride continue to thrive.”

What the Irvington DORA Means

The Irvington DORA encompasses key areas, including portions of East Washington Street, South Audubon Road, and Bonna Avenue. Its approval means:

Open Containers: Patrons can leave participating businesses, known as Designated Permittees, with up to two open containers in approved DORA cups.

Economic Boost: Supporters, like Irvington resident and business owner Jim Arnoldt, argue the DORA will “help increase foot traffic, support local entrepreneurs, and create a more vibrant, walkable environment.”

Voluntary Participation: Business participation within the district remains entirely voluntary.

The City will now submit the required materials to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) for final state review. Once approved by the Mayor and the ATC, the Irvington DORA is expected to take effect sometime next year, making Irvington the 47th DORA area in Indiana.