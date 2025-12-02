Winter Weather Creates Challenges For Garbage, Recycling Pickup In Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department and its contractor, GFL Environmental, are urging residents to take extra precautions during winter weather as snow and ice continue to impede regular garbage and recycling collection.

According to city officials, snow-covered and icy streets and alleys make it difficult for the large GFL trucks to maneuver safely. When trucks are unable to access a street or alley, GFL submits a request to the Fort Wayne Street Department to plow or salt the area. Crews then work to clear the route so collection can take place the following day. Officials ask residents to remain patient while the departments coordinate to service neighborhoods as quickly as possible.

The Solid Waste Department is also sharing several reminders to help keep collections running smoothly during winter weather:

Move parked cars off the street when snow or ice is forecast, allowing plows and collection trucks enough room to pass—especially on narrow streets where access can be severely restricted.

Be aware that items in bins may freeze. Trash or recyclables that loosen during warmer daytime temperatures can refreeze overnight. While GFL drivers try to shake bins to free stuck items, residents may occasionally find materials left behind due to freezing.

Clear snow around garbage and recycling bins so automated trucks can lift and empty containers properly.

For scheduled bulk pickups, residents should remove snow from on and around their bulk items.

City officials say cooperation from residents helps speed up recovery after winter weather and ensures crews can reach as many homes as possible each day.