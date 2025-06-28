Downtown Fort Wayne Hotel Evacuated Due To Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Downtown Fort Wayne hotel was evacuated after a fire on the roof of the building.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was dispatched to the Hampton Inn & Suites around 11:15 p.m. where the hotel was being evacuated.

Firefighters worked to get the flames extinguished, and all 149 occupants were able to self-evacuate.

They say it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

21 Alive News says the hotel received moderate fire and water damage as well as minor smoke damage.

There is currently no word on the cause of the fire.