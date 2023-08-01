Dozens Gather At Allen County Courthouse Monday To Protest Indiana Abortion Law

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban begins today, many gathered on Monday in protest of the new law. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, nearly 50 people lined the sidewalk outside the Allen County Courthouse Monday making their oppositions known about the new law that takes effect today. The ban allows for some exceptions, like when the mother’s life or health is at risk.

For instances of rape or incest, abortion will only be allowed up to ten weeks. Fetal anomaly abortions are only permitted up to 20 weeks. In addition, a person who has a religious objection to not being able to receive an abortion would still likely be able to receive an abortion because of a court case that has yet to be decided.

On Monday, officials with Planned Parenthood filed a last-minute request with the Indiana Supreme Court to rehear the challenge and block the law from going into effect.