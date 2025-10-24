October 24, 2025
Driver in Life-Threatening Condition After Illinois Road Crash Involving Semi

by Macy Gray
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A driver was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a crash involving a sedan and a semi on Friday morning on Illinois Road near Sutton Avenue, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:45 a.m., finding a sedan with heavy front-end damage and a semi stopped nearby. Firefighters were able to extract the trapped driver from the sedan about 19 minutes after arriving on the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where doctors later classified the condition as life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicates both vehicles were traveling westbound on Illinois Road when the sedan struck the rear of the semi’s trailer. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though the speed of the sedan may be a contributing factor. The semi driver is cooperating with the authorities.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s FACT team and Aerial Support Unit are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact FWPD at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app.

