Dutch Bros Coffee to open Fort Wayne location by end of year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding its presence in northeast Indiana, with plans to open a new location in Fort Wayne before the end of 2026.

According to 21Alive, the popular coffee chain confirmed that its newest shop will be located at 4911 Illinois Road on the city’s west side.

The company has not announced an exact opening date but says the location is expected to begin serving customers before the end of the year.

Dutch Bros is known for its drive-thru beverage service, offering a variety of specialty coffees, energy drinks, smoothies, frozen beverages and teas.

The Fort Wayne location follows the opening of a Dutch Bros shop in Auburn earlier this year, which began serving customers in March.

The Oregon-based chain continues to expand across Indiana, with more than 20 locations already operating throughout the state.

Additional information about the company and its Indiana locations can be found at DutchBros.com.