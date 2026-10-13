Allen County Commissioner Defends $49 Million Fire and EMS Consolidation Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin is defending a proposed countywide fire and emergency medical services consolidation, arguing the plan would improve emergency response coverage while adding relatively little to projected spending.

The proposed unified fire and EMS district carries a budget of approximately $48.9 million and is targeted to begin operating January 1, 2027. However, questions from Allen County Council members about the plan’s financial impact have raised concerns about whether the consolidation will move forward as scheduled.

During an interview on WOWO, Turpin said the proposed budget should be viewed against what local fire districts, a fire territory and participating townships are already spending.

Turpin says consolidation adds about $300,000

Turpin said the combined 2026 budgets for the four fire districts, one fire territory and townships expected to join the new district total approximately $48.2 million.

Adding a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for firefighters and staff would bring the projected 2027 budget to about $48.7 million if the current system remained unchanged, according to Turpin.

The proposed consolidated budget of approximately $48.9 million would represent an increase of roughly $300,000 over that estimate.

In return, Turpin said, the district would add 30 personnel — 10 firefighters and 20 emergency medical technicians — while providing more robust coverage across 100 square miles of Allen County.

“Three hundred thousand dollars seems like a bargain,” Turpin said, pointing to the potential efficiencies of combining services.

He argued that consolidation could make purchasing and staffing more efficient while establishing a more consistent level of emergency response throughout the county.

Plan aims to address declining volunteerism

Turpin said the consolidation effort has been discussed for approximately a decade as Allen County grows and volunteerism declines.

Under the current system, fire and EMS services outside Fort Wayne are delivered through multiple districts, a fire territory and local arrangements.

Turpin said the goal is to ensure residents can call 911 and receive a timely response regardless of where they live in Allen County.

He also emphasized the importance of emergency medical services, noting that residents are more likely to need an ambulance than to experience a fire.

“This whole thing is being done in a consolidated effort to have the quickest response time possible,” Turpin said.

He described the process as community-driven, with townships and communities deciding whether to participate rather than the county imposing the consolidation from the outset.

County Council questions draw criticism

Turpin acknowledged that County Council has a responsibility to scrutinize the financial details of the proposal. However, he questioned suggestions that the county should delay implementation for another year.

He said some questions raised about the fire chief, the composition of the fire board and implementation timelines fall under the authority of the Board of Commissioners rather than County Council.

Turpin also said he did not believe delaying the plan would save taxpayers money or produce a better system.

According to Turpin, an ordinance has already been passed establishing one fire district effective January 1, 2027. He said the existing fire districts and fire territory have voted to dissolve at the end of 2026 and join the new district.

Reversing that process would require action by the Board of Commissioners, Turpin said. He added that he had not been approached by County Council members about reversing the decision.

County Council was scheduled to meet October 19, according to the interview.

Consolidation targeted for January 2027

Turpin said the priority is to provide a more consistent, professional emergency response system while using taxpayer dollars efficiently.

He cited a recent complaint from a rural Allen County resident who felt they had not received adequate service from 911 or EMS, saying that experience illustrated why he supports consolidation.

The proposed district is intended to establish a more uniform standard of care across the county, regardless of a resident’s location.

Asked whether Allen County would have a consolidated fire and EMS district by January 1, 2027, Turpin answered, “Yes.”

The proposal’s budget and implementation remain central issues as county officials consider the next steps