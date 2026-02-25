Early Morning Shooting In Marion Under Investigation As Homicide

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — A man is dead and a woman is in custody following an early morning shooting in Marion, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:58 a.m. to the 100 block of North 700 East on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the residence, they located a male victim inside the home. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 6:16 a.m.

Authorities said deputies made contact with a woman shortly after the incident at a nearby location. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

The Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department assisted at the scene.

Officials say the investigation remains active, and no additional details are being released at this time. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Grant County Coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.