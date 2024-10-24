Missing Ligonier soldier found dead in Missouri

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Officers are investigating after a missing Hoosier soldier was found dead in Missouri earlier this week.

They say Sergeant Sarah Roque – of Ligonier, Indiana – was reported missing from Fort Leonard Wood Monday. She was a bridge crewmember and mine dog handler for the 5th Engineer Battalion.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the 23-year-old’s death. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is now looking into the matter.

During her time with the military, she received various awards, including the Army Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

In a Facebook post, Major General Christopher Beck said, “Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and Soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably. Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team.”