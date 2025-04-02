Medicaid Concerns

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — Around two million Hoosiers are on Medicaid. But, some people feel like state lawmakers are intentionally looking to kick some of them off the Healthy Indiana Plan.

People from several counties gathered with signs and voices at the Statehouse Tuesday morning for what the group Hoosier Action called a demand that lawmakers and Gov. Braun reject any cuts to Medicaid at the state level.

“Proposed state and federal cuts to Medicaid programs risk the lives, health and economic stability of all of us,” said Tracey Hyutchings Goetz, one of the Hoosier Action organizers for Tuesday’s event.

The group took letters to the offices of Braun and lawmakers, relating more than 700 stories of people who are on HIP, hoping to personalize the plight of people who they feel may be seen as only numbers when cuts are being considered.

“Whether these cuts come in the form of slashing federal budgets, capping Medicaid enrollment, or imposing burdensome new red tape with the goal of depriving low-income families of their health care coverage, we will not be fooled with attempts to divide and distract us.”

Some of the group’s speakers included pastors, like Dr. Ivan Hicks, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Indianapolis.

“The truth of the matter is that kicking people off of Medicaid in a super surplus so that you can save money is a bad idea,” he said.

Hicks said he was there to defend the disabled and people who might feel like their voice is limited on such matters.