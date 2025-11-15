Elected Officials Join Roundtable To Discuss Senate Bill 1 Impacts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Elected officials joined a roundtable in Fort Wayne on Friday for a discussion hosted by Accelerate Indiana Municipalities.

The impacts of Indiana Senate Bill 1 on local communities were discussed, just seven months after being signed into law by Governor Mike Braun.

The bill, which alters property taxes in the state budget to give two-thirds of homeowners relief, causes a loss for local government and school corporations, which, according to 21 Alive News, is estimated to be more than $2 billion over the next three years.

12 elected officials from northeast Indiana joined to discuss their thoughts, focusing on their belief that a more balanced approach to tax reform is necessary.