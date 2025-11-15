November 15, 2025
Huntington County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspect In Hit-And-Run Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash. 

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12 on 200 North. 

21 Alive News says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. 

The vehicle responsible is believed to be a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that is now missing the passenger-side mirror. 

Anyone with video footage or any other information is asked to contact the Huntington County Dispatch.

