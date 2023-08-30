August 30, 2023
Local News

Electric Works Site Earns National Recognition

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Courtesy: Inside Indiana Business

The redevelopment of the former General Electric industrial site in Fort Wayne has earned a national award for community revitalization.  The district, better known as Electric Works was recognized as the top redevelopment within the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5, which covers Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. According to Inside Indiana Business, the honor was presented at the 2023 Phoenix Awards in Detroit, which honors exemplary projects redeveloping brownfields. The annual award honors communities that clean up hazardous materials and contaminants left by such industrial operations.

