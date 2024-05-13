Wrong-Way Collision Claims One Life in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A collision on S. Clinton Street and E. Wayne Street resulted in the death of one driver and injuries to others.

It started just before 1 A.M. Saturday when the Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the scene of the accident, where they found a man ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident involved a green Ford Ranger traveling westbound on E Wayne Street in the wrong direction, which collided with a black Dodge Charger moving southbound on S. Clinton Street. The impact was severe enough to eject the driver of the Ford, an adult male, onto the roadway, leading to his fatal injuries.

The occupants of the Dodge Charger, a male juvenile driver and a female juvenile passenger, also sustained injuries though they were not life-threatening. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, while the passenger was released uninjured from the scene.

Authorities have yet to determine the reasons behind the Ford’s wrong-way travel. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s FACT team was mobilized to process the scene causing the intersection to be closed during their investigation.