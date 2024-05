Kicking off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start, the event promises a fun-filled day of golf played in a scramble format—perfect for players of all abilities to enjoy. Early bird registration is available at $100 per golfer or $400 for a foursome, with all proceeds benefiting this year’s Penny Pitch recipient.

This annual outing is not just about golf; it is about community and charity. It’s your chance to play a round with the WOWO staff and other community members, all while supporting a great cause. Last year, thanks to events like this, we were able to provide significant support to local initiatives through Penny Pitch, and this year we aim to do even more.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of this day on the links.

Registrations are still open but filling fast! To secure your spot or to get more information on how you can be involved, click here. Bring your best game and help us drive a difference in our community.

