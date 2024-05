Since its establishment over seven decades ago, Penny Pitch has grown into an essential source of support for disadvantaged individuals and families throughout Fort Wayne, Allen County, and Northeast Indiana. By harnessing the generosity of our listeners, last year’s drive raised nearly $60,000, which went to aid the invaluable work of Junior Achievement of Fort Wayne.

This year could be your organization’s turn to shine as the 77th recipient of the Penny Pitch legacy. Whether you’re aiming to kickstart a new program, expand a modest operation, or sustain a vital service overwhelmed by demand, Penny Pitch is ready to help propel your efforts forward.

Here’s what you need to apply:

Official organization name and address

501(c)(3) status verification

A concise 1-2 page summary detailing your organization’s mission and work

A targeted proposal (no more than one page) explaining how the Penny Pitch funds will be utilized

Remember, Penny Pitch does not support religious groups, capital expenditures, or educational institution projects.

To ensure your application is considered, visit WOWO.com and submit your details before the May 31, 2024 deadline. For assistance with the application process, click here.