Elkhart County Woman Moves to Appeal 65-Year Sentence in Child Death Case

27-year-old Cheyenne Elmore previously pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing, or causing murder in the August 2025 death of 6-year-old Justin, court records show.

Investigators determined the child was found unresponsive with injuries that medical professionals did not believe were self-inflicted, and police reports indicated video evidence showed the child being forcefully thrown to the floor.

Prosecutors alleged that Elmore failed to intervene or report ongoing abuse prior to the child’s death.

The court sentenced Elmore to 65 years in prison, with five years suspended, following the guilty plea.

According to the Goshen News, a judge has since appointed appellate counsel to represent Elmore in the next phase of the case.

Court officials expect a formal notice of appeal to be filed by Friday as the case proceeds through the appellate process.