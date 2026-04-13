April 13, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Elkhart County Woman Moves to Appeal 65-Year Sentence in Child Death Case

by Brian Ford0
a long hallway with a bunch of lockers in it

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) An Elkhart County woman convicted in connection with the death of her 6-year-old stepson is now moving forward with plans to appeal her sentence, according to reporting from WNDU and its reporting partners at the Goshen News.

27-year-old Cheyenne Elmore previously pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing, or causing murder in the August 2025 death of 6-year-old Justin, court records show.

Investigators determined the child was found unresponsive with injuries that medical professionals did not believe were self-inflicted, and police reports indicated video evidence showed the child being forcefully thrown to the floor.

Prosecutors alleged that Elmore failed to intervene or report ongoing abuse prior to the child’s death.

The court sentenced Elmore to 65 years in prison, with five years suspended, following the guilty plea.

According to the Goshen News, a judge has since appointed appellate counsel to represent Elmore in the next phase of the case.

Court officials expect a formal notice of appeal to be filed by Friday as the case proceeds through the appellate process.

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