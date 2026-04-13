Southwest Updates In-Flight Charger Policy Ahead of April Deadline

Beginning April 20, passengers will be limited to one portable charger per person, with each device required to be rated at 100 watt-hours or less, according to FOX Business reporting based on internal airline communications.

Under the updated policy, passengers must keep portable chargers on their person or stored in a carry-on bag placed under the seat in front of them. The devices will no longer be permitted in overhead storage bins.

The airline is also prohibiting the use of in-seat power outlets to recharge portable battery packs during flights, while still allowing passengers to use approved chargers as long as the devices remain visible.

Company officials say the changes are intended to improve safety protocols and reduce risks associated with overheating or fire events involving lithium-ion batteries.

The policy comes as aviation regulators and carriers report an increase in battery-related incidents, including smoke, heat, and onboard fire events tied to portable electronic devices.

Data cited from the Federal Aviation Administration shows reported lithium battery incidents rising year over year, with dozens of events involving smoke or fire documented on commercial flights.

An aviation safety review cited by Reuters reported nearly 100 battery-related incidents in a recent year, reflecting a continued upward trend in in-flight safety concerns linked to personal electronic devices.

Southwest Airlines officials say onboard power systems will continue to expand, with plans to equip the full fleet with in-seat charging capabilities in the coming years, reducing reliance on portable battery packs.

The airline previously updated its guidance to require passengers to keep portable chargers visible during use, as part of broader efforts to improve incident response and monitoring during flights.