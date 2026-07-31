Elkhart Man Arrested After E-Bike Chase Ends in River

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — An Elkhart man is facing charges after police say he fled an attempted traffic stop on an electric bicycle, leading officers on a chase that ended when he jumped into a river.

According to WSBT, the incident happened Tuesday night after an Elkhart police officer spotted 32-year-old Erieus Gates allegedly riding an e-bike through a stop sign at the intersection of Vistula Street.

Police said the officer attempted to stop Gates, but investigators say he sped away instead, prompting a pursuit through the area.

Authorities said the chase came to an end when Gates jumped into a nearby river. Officers ultimately took him into custody.

The pursuing officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, according to police.

Additional details about the officer’s injuries or the specific charges Gates faces have not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing.