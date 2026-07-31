GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Can Help Shed Pounds, But Experts Warn About Regain After Stopping

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — As GLP-1 medications continue to grow in popularity as weight loss treatments, health experts are warning patients that maintaining results after stopping the drugs can be challenging without long-term lifestyle changes.

GLP-1 medications, including drugs commonly prescribed for diabetes and weight management, have seen a dramatic increase in use in recent years. A Gallup poll released in July found that 6% of surveyed adults reported using a GLP-1 medication in 2024, with that number rising to 15% two years later.

Doctors and nutrition specialists say the medications can be effective tools for weight loss, but they emphasize that patients should have a plan for maintaining healthy habits before stopping treatment.

Sarah Smith, a registered dietitian with University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, tells News 10 Lansing that patients beginning GLP-1 therapy should consider working with a dietitian to build sustainable habits.

“Because registered dietitians can help teach you and help guide you on building healthy habits for balanced meals and consistent eating patterns and help you build an exercise routine,” Smith said.

Smith said GLP-1 medications may provide significant weight loss for some patients, but the medication alone may not create the habits needed for long-term success.

She said many patients experience weight regain after stopping the drugs.

“Are you going to be able to eat this way five years from now, 10 years from now?” Smith said. “We need to make sure we’re practicing consistency — consistent eating patterns and consistent exercise patterns.”

Health experts say developing routines around nutrition, physical activity and meal planning can be critical for people who eventually discontinue medication.

Susan Celsor, an Okemos resident, said she has not taken a GLP-1 medication but worked with a dietitian to create habits that fit into her everyday life.

Celsor said those routines travel with her, even when she is away from home.

“So when I travel, my recipes, or my calendar Monday through Sunday, go with me, and that’s what I use,” Celsor said. “I just got back from Toronto, Canada, and it went with me.”

Experts also say patients should understand the possible side effects of GLP-1 medications. Because the drugs slow digestion, some users may experience nausea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal issues.

Alex Thompson, clinical nutrition manager at University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, said weight management should be viewed as an important part of overall health.

“Weight management is an important aspect of all of our health,” Thompson said. “Although other conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease might be concerns for some people, obesity and weight management are certainly just as valid health concerns.”

Researchers and clinicians continue to study how patients can best transition off GLP-1 medications while maintaining weight loss and improving overall health.

Doctors say anyone considering starting, stopping or changing a GLP-1 medication should work with a healthcare provider to determine the approach that best fits their individual health needs.