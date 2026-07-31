Elkhart 911 Hang-Up Call Leads to Battery Investigation, Drug Arrests

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — A 911 hang-up call from a woman reporting she had been attacked led Elkhart police to an investigation that resulted in two arrests on battery and drug-related charges.

According to WNDU, Elkhart police received the emergency call during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 22, after dispatchers heard a crying woman who said she was in the parking lot of a property in the 740 block of Prairie Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with visible injuries and swelling. Police said the woman told investigators that multiple people had assaulted her and that another woman struck her with a sock containing unknown objects.

The victim also told police she may have briefly lost consciousness during the reported attack.

Investigators obtained search warrants for a residence in the 2300 block of Stevens Avenue as part of the case. Police said they located evidence connected to the investigation, including a tube sock containing rocks, marijuana and THC products, multiple firearms, a firearm reported stolen, and approximately 34 grams of cocaine.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Shonece Bailey, who faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash according to WNDU.

Police also arrested 31-year-old Hahkeem Layman. He is charged with dealing cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. A judicial officer previously set Layman’s bond at $250,000 surety.

Layman is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details about possible charges involving other individuals were not immediately released.