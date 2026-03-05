Elkhart Mayor’s Son Arrested for OWI at McDonald’s

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Christian Roberson, son of Elkhart Mayor Rob Roberson, was arrested on an operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge after police say he was found asleep in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane with his car in drive.

Investigators reported that a breathalyzer test indicated Roberson’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. WNDU reports he was released on $25,000 bond, an amount elevated due to multiple prior OWI convictions.

Mayor Roberson issued a statement following the arrest, saying he and his wife “love and will support him unconditionally through this difficult time,” but also stressing that driving under the influence is “dangerous and unacceptable” and that his son will face accountability through the legal process.

Authorities say the case remains active, and Roberson is scheduled to appear in court to address the OWI charge.