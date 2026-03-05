Fort Wayne Teen Pleads Guilty in May 2025 Shooting

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A 15-year-old teenager, Chandrai Suttle, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the May 2025 shooting of a 7-year-old child.

Suttle’s plea agreement reduced the initial charges, and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Authorities say the child was inside a home when the shooting occurred, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds but remaining in stable condition.

Suttle was originally charged as a juvenile but later tried as an adult due to the severity of the crime. Court records indicate the case was handled in the Allen County judicial system, and Suttle’s sentencing followed the terms of the plea deal.