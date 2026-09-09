Elkhart Shooting Leaves Woman Dead; Teen Arrested on Preliminary Reckless Homicide Charge

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) A 21-year-old woman is dead and a 17-year-old boy is in juvenile detention following a shooting Monday morning in Elkhart.

Elkhart police were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Pierre Moran Drive on a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at a home and found 21-year-old Jessica Martinez with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police provided first aid at the scene before Martinez was taken to a hospital. She later died from her injuries.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the shooting and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities say he is being held on a preliminary charge of reckless homicide according to WSBT.

The case remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding Martinez’s death.

Because the suspect is 17, additional information about his identity and the juvenile case may be limited under Indiana law.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators.