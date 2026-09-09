These Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America Through 2035

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Healthcare workers are expected to account for much of the growth in some of America’s fastest-expanding occupations over the next decade, as an aging population drives demand for medical care, home health services and other forms of assistance.

New employment projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the nation’s economy is expected to add about 5.9 million jobs between 2025 and 2035.

Total U.S. employment is projected to increase from approximately 170.3 million jobs in 2025 to 176.2 million by 2035 — a gain of about 3.5%.

That would represent considerably slower employment growth than the 10.9% increase recorded from 2015 to 2025, according to the BLS projections.

Within that overall growth, however, some occupations are expected to expand dramatically faster than the broader economy.

Nurse practitioners top the BLS list, with employment projected to increase 41% from 2025 through 2035. That translates to roughly 137,800 additional nurse practitioner positions.

The BLS says the aging U.S. population is a major factor behind rising demand for healthcare and social services.

“Because the likelihood of experiencing health complications increases with age,” the agency said, “the aging population is expected to boost demand for a wide variety of healthcare and social services, including home health and personal care services.”

Solar photovoltaic installers rank second by percentage growth. Employment in that occupation is projected to climb 36.5%, representing approximately 11,300 additional jobs by 2035.

The BLS expects electricity demand to increase substantially over the coming decade, creating additional demand for workers involved in solar power and other energy-related fields.

Data scientists rank third, with employment projected to rise 34.6%. The occupation is expected to add approximately 95,400 positions over the 10-year period.

Wind turbine service technicians rank fourth, with projected employment growth of 29.5%. That represents about 3,500 additional jobs.

The list then returns heavily to healthcare and medical services.

Medical and health services managers are projected to see employment growth of 24.2%. While that percentage is lower than several occupations ranked above it, the profession is expected to add the largest number of jobs among the occupations on the top-10 list — approximately 155,100 positions.

Physical therapist assistants rank sixth, with employment projected to grow 23%, or approximately 26,200 jobs, through 2035.

Psychiatric technicians are seventh, with projected employment growth of 22.3%. The BLS estimates the occupation will gain about 36,000 jobs during the decade.

Computer and information research scientists rank eighth. Employment is projected to grow 21.8%, resulting in roughly 8,400 additional positions.

Occupational therapy assistants come in ninth, with projected growth of 21.5% and approximately 11,200 additional jobs.

Ophthalmic medical technicians round out the top 10. Employment in that occupation is projected to increase 21.4%, or approximately 15,500 jobs, through 2035.

Taken together, the projections point to two major forces shaping the U.S. labor market: an aging population that is increasing demand for healthcare services and technological and energy changes that are creating opportunities in fields ranging from data science to renewable power.

The BLS projections also illustrate the difference between the fastest-growing occupations by percentage and the occupations expected to produce the largest number of new jobs.

For example, nurse practitioners are projected to grow at the fastest rate, 41%, while medical and health services managers are expected to gain the most positions among the 10 fastest-growing occupations, with roughly 155,100 new jobs.

Solar photovoltaic installers and wind turbine technicians are the only two energy-related occupations in the top 10, while data scientists and computer and information research scientists represent technology-focused careers.

But healthcare remains the dominant theme.

Six of the 10 occupations on the list are directly connected to healthcare or medical services: nurse practitioners, medical and health services managers, physical therapist assistants, psychiatric technicians, occupational therapy assistants and ophthalmic medical technicians.

The projections come as employers and policymakers continue to contend with the effects of an aging American population, which is expected to increase demand for services that help people manage chronic conditions, recover from injuries and remain independent.

For workers considering a career change or students deciding what field to enter, the BLS projections offer a snapshot of where employment demand could be strongest through 2035.

They are projections, not guarantees. Actual employment growth can be affected by economic conditions, technology, government policy, consumer demand and other factors over the coming decade.

Still, the message from the federal employment forecast is clear: healthcare is positioned to remain one of the biggest engines of job growth, while renewable energy and technology occupations are also expected to expand rapidly.