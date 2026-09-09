Want to Walk Someone to the Gate? TSA Pilot Brings Back Gate-Side Send-Offs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Saying goodbye at the airport could soon mean more than dropping someone off at the curb.

A new Transportation Security Administration pilot program is giving some non-travelers the opportunity to enter airport terminals without a plane ticket — including at Indianapolis International Airport.

The program, called “Gateside by TSA PreCheck,” allows eligible visitors to apply for temporary access to the secure side of participating airport terminals.

The goal is to bring back the ability for family members and friends to accompany travelers to the gate, greet arriving passengers or spend time inside the terminal’s restaurants and shops without actually having a boarding pass.

Indianapolis International is among 13 airports participating in the pilot program.

There is a catch: visitors must have a Known Traveler Number and apply online through the TSA before heading to the airport.

For Indianapolis passengers and their guests, applications must be submitted one to three days before the planned visit.

Once approved, the visitor receives authorization to enter the terminal and must still go through airport security screening.

That means non-travelers aren’t getting a free pass through security.

Instead, approved visitors will undergo the same type of screening required for travelers, with eligible participants able to use the TSA PreCheck screening process.

The program could be especially useful for families traveling with children, people assisting elderly relatives or passengers who need additional help getting to their gate.

It also gives airport visitors the opportunity to spend time beyond the security checkpoint, where they can access terminal restaurants, shops and other amenities.

TSA says the pilot is designed to test whether controlled access for non-ticketed visitors can provide a better airport experience while maintaining security.

The program does not mean anyone can simply show up at Indianapolis International and walk through security without a ticket.

Visitors must meet the eligibility requirements, have a Known Traveler Number and receive approval before arriving at the airport.

The pilot is currently limited to 13 participating airports nationwide, with Indianapolis International Airport included among them.

For people who have missed the days when family members could accompany travelers all the way to the gate, the program offers a modern version of the old airport send-off — with an additional TSA screening step.