Father Charged in 2010 Disappearance of Three Michigan Boys

MORENCI, Mich. (WOWO) — Nearly 15 years after three brothers disappeared in Morenci, Michigan, their father, John Skelton, has been charged with three counts of open murder and three counts of felony evidence tampering.

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton went missing on Thanksgiving 2010, leaving the small town shocked and searching for answers. The new charges come as residents reflect on the years of uncertainty according to WTOL.

“I feel at this point in time, he should be charged with the murder of the kids,” said Roland Parrill, a Morenci resident. “It was heartbreaking. It’s something you just don’t want to go through.”

Raymond Brighton, who was in high school when the boys disappeared, said he trusts the justice system to provide answers. “We’d still like to find them. It’s a very unfortunate circumstance, but we’re hoping this will put an end to it,” he said.

Community members have kept the boys’ memory alive with candles and posters around the city. Many hope the charges bring the family and town closer to closure after nearly a decade and a half of unanswered questions.