Many Locals Are Anticipating The Upcoming Solar Eclipse But Perhaps No One More Than Members Of The Fort Wayne Astronomical Society

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The society’s observatory directors, Neil and Laura Ainslie, explained that though Fort Wayne and surrounding areas are at a high percentage for viewing, the difference between a partial and full eclipse is staggering.

Their Star Quest Observatory in New Haven will be open to the public on the day of the eclipse, April 8th.

Ainslie says they’re professional-grade telescopes and others will be available for viewing, free of charge.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a tip to help the day run smoothly is to arrive early, and make sure to carry cash since the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is anticipating some issues with internet traffic, which would cause things like credit card readers to go down.