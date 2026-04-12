April 12, 2026
Local News

Energy Drink Risks

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com - healthcare, doctor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Health experts in Fort Wayne are warning of risks as energy drink consumption continues to rise, especially among young people.

Cardiologists warn that many of these beverages contain high levels of caffeine, sugar and stimulants that can spike heart rate and blood pressure. 

Over time, doctors say frequent use may increase the risk of arrhythmias, hypertension and even heart attacks or strokes. 

The concern is gaining national attention following a Texas lawsuit involving a teen’s death linked to long-term caffeine intake. 

Experts stress moderation, recommending adults stay under 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, with even lower limits for teens. They urge consumers to read labels and understand the risks.

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