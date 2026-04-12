Building Donated For Clothes For Joes Nonprofit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Clothes for Joes, a nonprofit working to build a veterans service center in Fort Wayne, will be moving to the old East Side Automotive Service Center.

Mike Ackels, the owner of 460 Cycle Shop, says he is donating the East Washington Blvd. building to the organization.

21 Alive News says the building will be turned into a one-stop shop for homeless veterans.

There will be showers, internet, phones, free clothing, a barber’s room and more resources.

Ackels is hoping that Clothes for Joes is up and running, offering services to veterans by the end of the summer.