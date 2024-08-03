August 3, 2024
Study: Fort Wayne renters get more space for less

by Derek Decker0

A new study shows renters in Fort Wayne get more apartment space for less money than almost any other Midwestern hub.

The study, conducted by RentCafe, says a monthly rent of $1,500 will get you an average of over 1,200 square feet of apartment space, which ranks as third-best in the Midwest. That’s enough for a two-bedroom or a compact three-bedroom apartment.

And get this–a renter in Fort Wayne has five times more legroom than a renter in Manhattan.

Wichita and Toledo top the list.

Check out the full findings here.

