Gov. Braun Signs Bill to Lower Healthcare Costs

Indianapolis, IN (WOWO) – A Senate Republican priority bill, authored by State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne), will go into effect beginning July 1, 2025.

A new reform in healthcare will sweep the state to put patients over profit and ensure better care for everyone.

Senate Enrolled Act 3 requires health plan intermediaries like pharmacy benefit managers and third-party administrators to act in the best financial interest of their clients- the employers who sponsor health insurance for Hoosier workers. “This legislation puts patients over profit,” Busch said. “Health care is a necessity, and Hoosiers deserve to know they are getting the best health care coverage at an affordable price.”

Senate Enrolled Act 3 (SEA 3) works to ensure employers who pay for their employees’ health care can trust that the health plan provider they work with is acting in their best financial interest, not for their own gain. “With SEA 3 signed by the governor, we are removing a bad financial incentive that drives up the costs of healthcare. I believe Indiana is one step closer to a health care system that is reliable and affordable for all Hoosiers.”