Evansville Celebrates Rosie the Riveter Day at Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — The role of women on the home front during World War Two was celebrated Saturday in Evansville during Rosie the Riveter Day.

The Evansville Wartime Museum opened its doors to the public with free admission and activities designed to highlight the contributions women made to wartime production.

Families visiting the museum were able to take part in hands-on activities that demonstrated how the Evansville area supported the war effort through manufacturing and industrial work.

Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry also attended the event and read a mayoral proclamation recognizing Rosie the Riveter Day.

One of the most notable guests was 100-year-old Lucy Wahnsiedler of Evansville. Wahnsiedler worked on P-47 fighter aircraft during the war as one of the original Rosie the Riveter workers, according to WFIE.

Organizers say the event was designed to honor the generations of women who stepped into industrial roles during the war and helped support the nation’s military efforts from the home front.