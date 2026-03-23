Road Work on U.S. 24 Near New Haven Causing Lane Closures

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO)— Drivers in northeastern Indiana may encounter delays as pavement work begins along U.S. Route 24 near New Haven.

Construction crews are working at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Rose Avenue near Interstate 469. The project includes patching sections of pavement between Linden Road and Doyle Road.

During the work, drivers can expect lane closures in both directions along U.S. 24. The ramp connecting eastbound U.S. 24 to southbound I-469 will also be closed for part of the project.

Detours will direct motorists to use nearby loop ramps along I-469 to navigate around the closure, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials say the construction work is expected to continue through the end of April as crews complete the repairs.