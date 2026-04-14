Evansville City Council On Utility Costs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Evansville City Council on Monday passed a resolution by a vote of 6-0 that urges state regulators to stop any new rate increases from CenterPoint Energy.

It was introduced by Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry and got unanimous support. City leaders say they have been hearing about families say they are stretched thin financially to the point where some of their monthly utility bills are similar to mortgage payments.

Council members also say they are concerned that smart meter technology could be causing utility costs to rise.

“It just reminds you that about 16,000 people have not been able to pay their bill in over two months, which amounts to about $5 million. So along with this resolution, I would encourage you to think about mitigation. We’re at that point where folks are going to be shut off. They are going to get kicked out of their homes. Their kids could be taken away from them. They will be homeless,” said one man in testimony to the council.

CenterPoint leaders are hosting a Community Connect event in Evansille Tuesday night.