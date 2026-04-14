Trey Williams Gets Prison Time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — An 18-year-old from Fishers was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for a crash that killed Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate Mason Alexander.

Hamilton Circuit Court Judge Andrew Bloch accepted a plea agreement in which the teenager named Trey Williams pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. That plea agreement was reached in February when Williams pled guilty to reckless homicide and prosecutors dropped charges of reckless driving and false government identification.

Bloch ruled that Williams would spend three years in the Indiana Department of Correction, one year on work release through the Hamilton County Jail and have two years on probation. His driving privileges have also been suspended for five years. Williams is also required to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and perform 30 hours of community service.

Members of Alexander’s family were in court. Some of them expressed forgiveness and others urged Williams to learn from the incident.

Police say the crash occurred when Williams was driving at 56 mph in a 35 mph zone, lost control and hit a tree on March 1, 2025. Alexander was a passenger in the car when it crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams did express remorse for his actions and acknowledged the impact on the Alexander’s family.

Alexander was about to play football the University of Pittsburgh before the crash happened.

“Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He’ll always be a Panther to us,” said Pittsburgh Head Football Coach Pat Narduzzi on social media shortly after the crash.