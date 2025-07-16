July 16, 2025
Indiana News

Evansville Man Threatens Juveniles

by Network Indiana0
orbs, orbeez, glow, colorful, spheres, crystal balls, globes, shiny, reflection, round, light, blue light, blue globe, orbeez, orbeez, orbeez, orbeez, orbeez

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly threatening two juveniles with a handgun following an incident involving Orbeez guns.

The man reportedly chased the juveniles into a gas station, brandished the gun, and demanded an apology and the Orbeez gun.

Security footage identified the man as Wyatt Dunn, who denied chasing the juveniles but admitted to confronting them with the gun.

Dunn has been charged with robbery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving, and is currently held on a $10,000 bond.

Related posts

Cummins Completes New Southern Indiana Technical Center

Tom Franklin

Indiana Congressman to Author Anti-Discrimination Bill

Dean Jackson

I-64 Reopens in SW Indiana after Water Recedes

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.