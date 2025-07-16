Evansville Man Threatens Juveniles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly threatening two juveniles with a handgun following an incident involving Orbeez guns.

The man reportedly chased the juveniles into a gas station, brandished the gun, and demanded an apology and the Orbeez gun.

Security footage identified the man as Wyatt Dunn, who denied chasing the juveniles but admitted to confronting them with the gun.

Dunn has been charged with robbery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving, and is currently held on a $10,000 bond.