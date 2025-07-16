IMPD Chief Speaks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — IMPD Chief Chris Bailey Defends Social Media Post, Addresses Crime and ICE Cooperation

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey spoke Wednesday morning during an interview with Tony Katz, addressing rising downtown crime, a controversial social media video, and possible cooperation with ICE.

Bailey stood by the video he posted online—criticized by some local leaders for its tone and for using the word “begging”—saying he had no regrets. “Frankly, I’ve got a lot of positive feedback for speaking the truth,” he said.

Bailey also said IMPD would work with federal immigration agents if they’re asked to help track down violent criminals. He said no one from ICE has made that request so far.

So far this month, at least 14 people have been killed in Indianapolis. The latest victim was found Tuesday afternoon near East 34th Street and Franklin Road.