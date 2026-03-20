Evansville Mother Sentenced to 30 Years in Daughter’s Death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – A southern Indiana mother has been sentenced to decades in prison after her daughter died from complications related to an untreated medical condition.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ashley Bredhold was sentenced to 30 years after a jury found her guilty of neglect in connection with the death of her 12-year-old daughter Alice Bredhold in Evansville.

Investigators say the girl died in July 2024 from complications related to Type 1 diabetes after not receiving the medical care and supervision she required. Authorities said both parents had previously been informed the child needed close and consistent monitoring for the condition.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that those instructions were not followed, which ultimately led to the girl’s death, according to WFIE-TV.

The girl’s father, Brent Bredhold, was also charged in the case. A jury found him guilty of a lesser offense, and he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Court records indicate the investigation began after the child died at the family’s home in July 2024. Authorities determined the death was linked to complications from diabetes that were not properly managed.

Both parents were taken into custody following the investigation, and the case later moved to trial where jurors reviewed medical evidence and testimony from investigators and medical professionals.

The sentencing closes a case that prosecutors said centered on whether the parents provided the ongoing care required to manage the child’s chronic illness.