Sinkhole Shuts Down Intersection in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — A sewer collapse has forced the closure of a busy intersection in the Broad Ripple neighborhood, limiting access to nearby businesses and rerouting traffic.

The issue developed at the intersection of 65th Street and Cornell Avenue, where a sinkhole formed after a failure in the underground sewer system. The collapse has shut down most directions of travel through the intersection.

Drivers can still reach nearby businesses, but access is limited to traffic coming from the north, according to WTHR-TV.

City crews have closed the area while repairs are underway to address the damaged sewer infrastructure and stabilize the roadway.

Officials have not announced when the intersection will reopen, and drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes while the repairs continue.