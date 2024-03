COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — Cynthia M. Wenhart, 41, of Albion, Indiana, died in an SUV crash.

She was traveling south on North Ruckman Road near East Old Trail Road in Whitley County around 12:20 p.m.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Wenhart veered off the west side of the road, overcorrected, and her SUV flipped into the Eel River.