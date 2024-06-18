Explosion In Huntington County Injures 3

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Three workers were hurt after an explosion at a former rubber manufacturing building in Huntington County.

The emergency call was made just after 1pm for an explosion at the former IMCO facility. The building site is just outside the Huntington western city limits and across the highway from Mount Hope Cemetery.

Several areas in the building were found on fire, but were quickly put out by crews on the scene.

Hunting Fire Chief Tony Johnson says three employees were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.