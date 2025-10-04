Explosive Device Found On Body Of Man Involved In Car Crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A suspected explosive device was found Friday morning on the body of a Chicago man who was involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Johnson County.

The device was discovered at the Marion County Coroner’s Office on the body of 30-year-old Marco Antonio Pena Morales. He died as a result of a chase involving the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Due to the circumstances of the investigation originating out of Marion County a request was made to transfer the decedent to the Marion County Coroner’s Office for examination. Logistically for this case it was approved. Johnson County Coroner personnel, assisted by fire department personnel removed the individual from the vehicle and coordinated the transfer to Marion County,” said Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt.

Marion County Coroner Alfie McGinty said Friday morning that they can’t say much about the incident at this time, but she did say the following in a Friday morning news release.

“Our protocols were immediately followed, and the bomb squad was called in as a precaution. We are relieved to report that the device has been safely removed from our premises. At this time, all of our staff are safe, and there is no ongoing threat. We appreciate the public’s understanding that we cannot release further details as this matter remains under investigation. This is not believed to be a targeted act of violence toward any person or entity,” said McGinty.

Morales led police on a chase from Marion County into Johnson County. While on I-65 northbound, police say Morales’ “truck went off the road, struck a concrete culvert, and went airborne before landing in the ditch, where it caught fire.”

“My biggest concern from this incident was the safety of all personnel involved. God was looking out for everyone on the scene and at the Marion County Coroner’s Office. We will continue to work with agencies involved as the investigation moves forward. We review all cases in our office to assure quality control,” said Pruitt.