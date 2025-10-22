Young Warns of Chinese Dominance in Rare Metals

WASHINGTON — Indiana Senator Todd Young is raising concerns about America’s growing reliance on China for rare earth minerals, calling it a national security risk that threatens the U.S. defense industry.

In a recent statement, Young warned that China’s dominance in the global rare earth market gives Beijing powerful leverage over critical supply chains tied to advanced military systems, communications technology, and clean energy infrastructure.

“We can’t allow the Chinese Communist Party to control materials vital to our defense and economy,” Young said. “It’s time for the U.S. to take control of its own future.”

To address the issue, Young is pushing the STRATEGIC Minerals Act, a bill aimed at boosting domestic mining, refining, and development of rare earth elements. The legislation would invest in U.S.-based production and support research into alternative sources and recycling technologies.

Rare earth minerals are essential in manufacturing everything from fighter jets and missile guidance systems to smartphones and electric vehicles. Currently, China controls more than 60% of global production and has previously signaled willingness to restrict exports as a geopolitical tool.

Young’s bill is part of a broader push in Congress to de-risk key sectors of the U.S. economy by reducing dependence on foreign powers for essential materials.

The STRATEGIC Minerals Act is expected to be reviewed by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources later this fall.