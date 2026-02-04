February 4, 2026
FWPD Seeking Public’s Help To Find Missing 16-Year-Old

by David Scheie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Jayden Stallings was last seen on Monday, Jan. 26. He is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

According to FWPD, Stallings was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants, and blue Jordan sneakers.

Police believe he may be in the area of Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue and report that he was possibly seen at the Anthony Wayne Villas and Flats apartments.

Anyone with information about Stallings’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or call 911.

