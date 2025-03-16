Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Finishes Screen Restoration

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – After almost two and a half years, the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In screen has been restored.

The drive-in’s original screen was town down in 2022 after a storm tore down part of the main screen as well as the base below it.

Plans to restore the screen for the 2024 drive-in season were brought up, though the screen was not fully repaired.

A GoFundMe page has collected donations, and the owner of the drive-in has stated that he planned to take out a loan to help cover the costs of the repairs.

After almost two and a half years, the screen has been fully repaired and is ready to welcome the community back.

However, no opening date for the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In has been announced at this time.