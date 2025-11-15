Angola High School Teacher Arrested After Students Eat THC Candy

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that landed an Angola High School teacher in jail.

A preliminary investigation says two students unknowingly ate THC candy left out in a classroom on November 13.

The candy was brought into the classroom by the teacher, 49-year-old Debra McGillem of Michigan.

Reports say additional food items in McGillem’s possession were suspected of containing THC.

McGillam reportedly drove to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and observations and information obtained led detectives to believe that McGillam had operated a vehicle while impaired.

She was booked into the Steuben County Jail on preliminary charges of Neglect of a Dependent, Possesion of a Controlled Substance on School Property and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

21 Alive News says a report was made to the Indiana Department of Child Services.